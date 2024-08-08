(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 8 (KUNA) --





1964 -- Deputy Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad issues law regulating law profession.

1990 -- Sanaa Al-Foudri, a 21-years-old university student, was martyred after Iraqi forces opened fire on a peaceful protest in Jabriyah area during the invasion.

1990 -- Iraq, during the invasion, takes a sole decision to annex Kuwait.

1996 -- Kuwait Oil Company renews pact with the British company BP for three years.

2011 -- Kuwait calls back its ambassador in Damascus in the aftermath of internal strife.

2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and Vietnam sign a KD-four-million loan agreement to develop rural areas in the Southeast Asian country.

2018 -- UN Security Council calls for intensive efforts in search for Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti missing persons.

2018 -- Kuwait Airways launches first flight from the new terminal T-4 with Bahrain as its destination. (end)

