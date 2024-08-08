Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Aug 8 (KUNA) --
1964 -- Deputy Amir sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issues law regulating law profession.
1990 -- Sanaa Al-Foudri, a 21-years-old university student, was martyred after Iraqi forces opened fire on a peaceful protest in Jabriyah area during the invasion.
1990 -- Iraq, during the invasion, takes a sole decision to annex Kuwait.
1996 -- Kuwait Oil Company renews pact with the British petroleum company BP for three years.
2011 -- Kuwait calls back its ambassador in Damascus in the aftermath of internal strife.
2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and Vietnam sign a KD-four-million loan agreement to develop rural areas in the Southeast Asian country.
2018 -- UN Security Council calls for intensive efforts in search for Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti missing persons.
2018 -- Kuwait Airways launches first flight from the new terminal T-4 with Bahrain as its destination. (end)
