No Photography: Abu Dhabi Police Announces Security Exercise
Date
8/8/2024 12:15:10 AM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 11:35 PM
Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 11:47 PM
Abu Dhabi Police will conduct a security exercise in the morning of August 8.
In cooperation with partners, the exercise will measure readiness and enhance response to tackle any situation. Residents have been alerted not to take photographs or approach for public safety.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The exercise will be carried out in Al Haffar, Abu Dhabi City, the police announced in a post on X.
Police frequently carry out such exercises in the interest of safety and security. Earlier, a 3-day nationwide exercise , involving the movement of military vehicles, was conducted till July 28.
ALSO READ:
UAE: Use hard shoulders only in emergencies, Abu Dhabi Police warn motorists
Dubai Police issue safety tips to handle tyre burst while driving
UAE: Free car inspection in Abu Dhabi at 12 locations
MENAFN08082024000049011007ID1108530347
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.