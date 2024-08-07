Conifex Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“ Conifex ”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2024 results after market close on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Conifex has scheduled a conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific time / 5:00 PM Eastern time on the same day to discuss its financial results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:
Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484
Local dial-in number: 416-340-2217
Participant Pass Code: 7803003#
The call will also be available on instant replay until October 4, 2024. For Instant Replay Access, please dial one of the following numbers and enter Participant Pass Code 2888896#.
Toll-Free Access: 1-800-408-3053
For further information, please contact:
Trevor Pruden
Chief Financial Officer
(604) 216-2949
About Conifex Timber Inc.
Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.
