Conifex Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber (“ Conifex ”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2024 results after close on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Conifex has scheduled a call at 2:00 PM Pacific time / 5:00 PM Eastern time on the same day to discuss its results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:



Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484

Local dial-in number: 416-340-2217

Participant Pass Code: 7803003#

The call will also be available on instant replay until October 4, 2024. For Instant Replay Access, please dial one of the following numbers and enter Participant Pass Code 2888896#.

Toll-Free Access: 1-800-408-3053

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Pruden

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 216-2949

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.