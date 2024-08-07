Egypt Instructs Airlines To Avoid Iran's Air Space For Hours

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Egypt directed on Wednesday its to avoid flying over Iran's air space based on a report sent by Iran's authorities.

In light of the notice from Iran's concerned bodies to all civil airlines flying over Iran's airspace, military exercises will be carried out on Aug. 7 from 11:30 to 14:30 and from 4:30 to 7:30 on Aug. 8 Tehran time, Egypt's of Civil said in a statement.

For the safety of all of Egypt's airlines and in implementation of international standards, Egypt's aviation authority noticed all carriers not to fly through Iran's airspace during the above-mentioned period, it added.

Fears are growing in the region over Iran's retaliation to Israeli occupation after the assassination of Palestine's Hamas Movement leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran following attending the inauguration of Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian. (end)

aff











MENAFN07082024000071011013ID1108529656