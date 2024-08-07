Road Accidents In J&K Killed 8,965 People In 5 Yrs

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Over the past five years, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a total of 28,172 road accidents, resulting in 8,965 fatalities and 36,615 injuries, according to recent figures disclosed by the of India.

In a written statement to the Rajya Sabha, Union for Road and Highways, Nitin Jairam Gadkari provided a breakdown of the data.

The figures show that in 2018, the region recorded 5,978 accidents with 984 deaths and 7,845 injuries. The following year, 2019, saw 5,796 accidents with 996 fatalities and 7,532 injuries.

In 2020, there were 4,860 accidents, leading to 728 deaths and 5,894 injuries. The year 2021 saw an increase of 5,452 accidents, resulting in 774 fatalities and 6,972 injuries. The most recent data for 2022 shows 6,092 accidents, which led to 805 deaths and 8,372 injuries.

To tackle road safety challenges, the ministry said it has implemented several measures, including the Road Safety Advocacy Scheme, which provides financial support for road safety awareness campaigns and programs. National Road Safety Month/Week is observed annually to promote road safety awareness, the minister added.

Gadkari said the ministry is working on establishing Institutes of Driving Training & Research (IDTRs), Regional Driving Training Centres (RDTCs), and Driving Training Centres (DTCs) at various state and district levels across the country.“Several vehicle safety initiatives have also been introduced, such as mandatory airbags for front-seat passengers, safety norms for young children riding on motorcycles, and the implementation of advanced safety technologies,” he said.