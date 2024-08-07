HII Awards National Merit Scholarships To Children Of Shipbuilders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASCAGOULA, Miss., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division presented National Merit Scholarships to the children of four Ingalls shipbuilders on Friday, Aug. 2, during a luncheon at the shipyard. These scholarships, valued from $2,000 to $2,500 each, will be for up to four years of college undergraduate study and can be used at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of the student's choice.



“The recipients of this year's scholarships have shown exceptional academic promise, and we are honored to make this investment in their futures,” Ingalls Shipbuilding Vice President of Human Resources Susan Jacobs said.“Thank you to each of the recipients' parents for nurturing your student over the years. You have exemplified hard work, dedication and commitment over the years and your efforts inspire us all.”

To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, finalists were required to take the SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in fall of 2022, complete an essay and provide information about extracurricular activities, awards, and leadership positions. Ingalls Merit Scholarship winners were then selected from the list of students who advanced to the finalist level and met the specific criteria set by Ingalls. The criteria included that the finalist be a child of an Ingalls employee, and reside in one of the communities Ingalls serves.







Photos accompanying this release are available at: .

Ingalls Shipbuilding congratulates the 2024 National Merit Scholarship winner:

Tracy Le, daughter of Ingalls Pipe Welder Ryan Thang Le, plans to major in Microbiological Sciences and Immunology.



Ingalls Shipbuilding also congratulates the following 2024 National Merit Scholarship finalists:



Madison Eubanks, daughter of Ingalls Production Planner and Scheduler Marvin Eubanks, plans to major in biochemistry in pursuit of becoming a physician.

Harrison Hinkel, the son of Ingalls Business Manager Michael (Brian) Hinkel, plans to pursue a career as a dentist. Tori Williams, the daughter of Ingalls Production Planner and Scheduler Alton Williams, plans to pursue a career as a pharmacist.



Since 2013, Ingalls Shipbuilding has provided 44 awards to the children of shipbuilders for full-time undergraduate studies, totaling over $350,000. The scholarship competition is overseen by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, an independent, not-for-profit organization whose mission is to identify and honor the nation's scholastically talented youth and encourage academic excellence at all levels of education. For more information about the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, visit nationalmerit.org.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:



HII on the web:

HII on Facebook:

HII on X: HII on Instagram:

Contact:

Kimberly K. Aguillard

228-355-5663

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.