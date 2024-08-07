WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES SECOND-QUARTER 2024 RESULTS



Reported second-quarter 2024 Net income attributable to limited partners of $369.8 million, generating second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $578.1 million.

Reported second-quarter 2024 Cash flows provided by operating activities of $631.4 million, generating second-quarter Free cash flow(1) of $424.8 million. Announced a second-quarter Base Distribution of $0.875 per unit, or $3.50 per unit on an annualized basis, which is in-line with the prior-quarter's Base Distribution.

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES ) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced second-quarter 2024 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $369.8 million, or $0.97 per common unit (diluted), with second-quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $578.1 million. Second-quarter 2024 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $631.4 million, and second-quarter 2024 Free cash flow(1) totaled $424.8 million.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS



Gathered record natural-gas throughput in the Delaware and DJ Basins of 1.9 Bcf/d and 1.5 Bcf/d, respectively, representing 6-percent sequential-quarter increases from both basins.

Gathered record total operated crude-oil and NGLs throughput of 396 MBbls/d, representing a 6-percent sequential-quarter increase.

Gathered record Delaware Basin crude-oil and NGLs throughput of 241 MBbls/d, representing a 7-percent sequential-quarter increase.

Achieved sequential-quarter throughput growth for crude-oil and NGLs in the DJ Basin of 5-percent.

Executed multiple commercial agreements with new and existing third-party customers for natural-gas and produced-water gathering in the Delaware Basin.

Executed an amendment to DCP Midstream's, now Phillips 66's ("P66"), natural-gas processing agreement in the DJ Basin to extend the original firm-processing capacity of 175 MMcf/d from 2027 to 2029. Additionally, this multi-year amendment provides P66 with an incremental 200 MMcf/d of firm-processing capacity, primarily supported by minimum-volume commitments, starting in 2026.

Subsequent to quarter-end, executed agreements with various customers supporting The Williams Companies' Mountain West Pipeline expansion to provide up to 110 MMcf/d of natural-gas firm-processing capacity at our Chipeta facility in the Uinta Basin.

Subsequent to quarter-end, executed a multi-year natural-gas processing agreement with Kinder Morgan, Inc. ("Kinder Morgan") in support of its Altamont Green River Pipeline project providing for up to 150 MMcf/d of firm-processing capacity at our Chipeta processing facility in the Uinta Basin.

As previously announced, closed the sale of the Marcellus Interest gathering system early in the second-quarter.

As previously announced, repurchased $134.9 million of senior notes in the open market during the second quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $150.0 million at an average of 96% of par. Reduced total debt by $762.6 million since year-end 2023 with asset sale proceeds, which helped achieve our long-term net leverage threshold of 3.0x earlier than expected.

On August

14, 2024, WES will pay its second-quarter 2024 per-unit Base Distribution of $0.875, which is in-line with the prior quarter's Base Distribution. Second-quarter 2024 Free cash flow(1) after distributions totaled $84.0 million. Second-quarter 2024 capital expenditures(2) totaled $207.5 million.

Second-quarter 2024 natural-gas throughput(3) averaged 5.0 Bcf/d, flat quarter-over-quarter due to strong throughput growth in our core basins offset by the sale of the Marcellus assets early in the second-quarter. Second-quarter 2024 operated throughput from natural-gas assets averaged 4.6 Bcf/d, representing a 3-percent sequential-quarter increase. Second-quarter 2024 throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(3) averaged 515 MBbls/d, representing a 9-percent sequential-quarter decrease as a result of the equity investments asset sales which closed throughout the first quarter. Second-quarter 2024 operated throughput from crude-oil and NGLs assets averaged 396 MBbls/d, representing a 6-percent sequential-quarter increase. Second-quarter 2024 throughput for produced-water assets(3) averaged 1,080 MBbls/d, representing a 4-percent sequential-quarter decrease.

"The second quarter was another strong quarter operationally for WES, with robust system operability contributing to operated natural-gas and crude-oil and NGLs throughput growth," said Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a result, we experienced several throughput records during the quarter including record throughput for natural-gas in both the Delaware and DJ Basins, record total operated crude-oil and NGLs throughput, and record Delaware Basin crude-oil and NGLs throughput. Additionally, we experienced sequential-quarter throughput growth for both natural-gas and crude-oil and NGLs from our Powder River Basin assets of 5-percent and 9-percent, respectively. When taken together, this continued growth gives us confidence in our increased throughput expectations for all products for the year."

"As expected, second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA declined 5-percent sequentially due to lower distributions from equity investments as a result of the previously announced asset divestitures, higher seasonally-driven operation and maintenance expense, and more normalized property and other taxes. We anticipate throughput to continue to grow throughout the remainder of the year, which will drive 2024 Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow towards the high end of our previously disclosed guidance ranges."

"During the second quarter, our commercial teams successfully executed numerous agreements with both new and existing customers in our most active basins. In the Delaware Basin, we executed several third-party natural-gas and produced-water gathering agreements, which will begin to benefit WES in the second half of 2024, and to a larger extent, in 2025. Additionally, we executed numerous agreements in both the DJ and Uinta Basins. We are excited to see a return to growth in these basins, and in fact, if these agreements are fully utilized, we could potentially see our plants reach full utilization starting in 2026. In the Powder River Basin, we continue to experience increased throughput from existing customers on our system as we fully integrate the Meritage assets, and customers begin to allocate incremental capital to the basin."

"Focusing on our capital-return framework, since our January 2020 bond offering, we have reduced our senior notes on a net basis by $942.6 million, paid out approximately $3.5 billion to unitholders through Base and Enhanced Distributions, and bought back over $1.1 billion of our common units, or 15-percent of the unaffected unit count. Going forward, we will continue to prudently allocate capital to efficiently grow our business through expansion-oriented capital spending and accretive M&A. Finally, we expect to use the Base Distribution, and our Enhanced Distribution framework, as the primary tools for returning incremental capital to unitholders. We believe our strong operating model, prudent capital allocation principles, and our transparent capital-return framework will further position WES as a leader within the midstream space," concluded Mr. Ure.

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 1:00 P.M. CT

WES will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its second-quarter 2024 results. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at . A small number of phone lines are available for analysts; individuals should dial 800-836-8184 (Domestic) or 646-357-8785 (International) ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled conference call time. A replay of the live audio webcast can be accessed on the Partnership's website at

for one year after the call.

For additional details on WES's financial and operational performance, please refer to the earnings slides and updated investor presentation available at .



AUGUST CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

Members of the WES management and investor relations teams will participate in the Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 13 – 14, 2024. We will provide information on our conference participation for the remainder of the third quarter over the coming weeks.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.

For more information about WES, please visit .



This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.