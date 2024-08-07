Flydubai Touches Down In Basel

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 07 August 2024:

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, touched down in

Basel

today, becoming the first national carrier from the UAE to operate direct flights from Dubai. This marks the start of the carrier's four-times weekly service to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) from Dubai International (DXB).

The inaugural flight touched down at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) and was met with a traditional water cannon salute. Senior airport officials welcomed the delegation led by Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai.

With the start of flights to Basel, flydubai has grown its network in Europe to 29 destinations including

Budapest,

Catania,

Krakow,

Milan-Bergamo,

Prague,

Salzburg

and

Zagreb.

Located on the banks of the river Rhine, Basel is renowned as Switzerland's cultural capital and features interesting museums and historic and modern architecture and serves as a gateway to the verdant landscapes of the Swiss countryside.

Situated on the borders of northwest Switzerland, the Alsace historical region in France and Baden-Wrttemberg in Germany, EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg serves as a unique gateway to three different countries.

Dubai offers a perfect mix of leisure and business opportunities with luxurious resorts, world-class shopping and entertainment venues, in addition to state-of-the-art facilities for conferences and events. The city's strategic location and business-friendly policies make it a hub for aviation, commerce and innovation in the region.

Since commencing operations in 2009, the Dubai-based carrier has built a growing network of more than 125 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent as well as Southeast Asia. This offers passengers travelling with flydubai more options to reach key business hubs as well as attractive holiday destinations.

Flights between Dubai and Basel will be operated a fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Passengers travelling in Business Class can look forward to comfortable seats and internationally-inspired menus while Economy Class passengers can enjoy seats designed to optimise space and comfort.

flydubai also features exceptional inflight entertainment with a full HD, 11.6-inch screen with a wide selection of movies, TV shows, music and games. Passengers can enjoy complimentary seatback inflight entertainment in Business Class or purchase affordable inflight entertainment packages when travelling in Economy Class.

Flight details

Flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB). Emirates will codeshare on this route, offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai's international aviation hub.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to BSL start from AED 13,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,500. Return Business Class fares from BSL to DXB start from CHF 3,325 and Economy Class Lite fares start from CHF 500.