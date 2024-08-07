Pentagon Announced Plans To Jointly Produce GMLRS And Prsm Missiles With Australia
By Alimat Aliyeva
The United States and Australia have reached agreements this
year on the joint production of high-precision GMLRS and PrSM
missiles, Azernews reports.
"Together with Australia, we are increasing cooperation in the
field of the military-industrial complex. This includes support for
the production of guided weapons and explosive ordnance in
Australia. By the end of the year, we intend to sign two memoranda
of understanding on critical munitions. The first one provides for
the start of production of GMLRS missiles for multiple launch
rocket systems in Australia by 2025. The second one contributes to
the production, technical support and development of a
high-precision missile, or PrSM," he said at a press conference in
Annapolis (Maryland).
"Together, these efforts will help us provide the capabilities
and capabilities that we will need in the coming decades," the
Pentagon chief added.
According to him, the United States and Australia will continue
to develop military ties with "regional allies and partners,
especially with India, Japan and the Philippines."
