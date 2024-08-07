CII Hosts 5Th Manufacturing Automation Conference In Coimbatore

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 7 (KNN) The Confederation of Indian (CII), Coimbatore Zone, held its fifth annual on Tuesday.

The event, centred on advancing industrial growth through automation and digital transformation, convened industry leaders and experts to discuss the future of manufacturing.

Takashi Yuasa, Director, Mori Seiki India, delivered the keynote address, emphasising the shift towards consolidated, automated production units.

Yuasa highlighted this transition as a key strategy for improving efficiency and environmental sustainability, while also advocating for workforce and machine reduction in line with green transformation principles.

(KNN Bureau)