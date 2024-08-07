Cash Withdrawing Limits On Bank Accounts Further Relaxed

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Restrictions on withdrawing cash from account has further decreased as individuals now could withdraw up to $2,000 or 150,000 afs during a week, a statement said on Wednesday.

Earlier, an individual could withdraw $1,000 or 70,000 afs per week from a bank, a statement from the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said.

The withdrawal amount for corporate account holders has been increased from 5% to 10% per month, provided that the amount does not exceed $200,000 US dollars or its equivalent in Afghanis monthly. In the past the limit was $100,000.

Individual bank accounts with a balance not exceeding 20,000 US dollars or its equivalent in Afghanis have no withdrawal limits.

The statement said that corporate bank accounts whose balance does not exceed 30,000 US dollars or its equivalent in Afghanis, there is no limit for withdrawing this amount.

