USA Mutuals Advisors Announces Strategic Partnership With Maverick Fund Solutions

USA MUTUALS ADVISORS + MAVERICK FUND SOLUTIONS

USA Mutuals Advisors, a leading advisory firm, announces a strategic partnership with Maverick Fund Solutions, a premier third-party wholesaler.

DALLAS, TX, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USA Mutuals Advisors, a leading investment advisory firm known for innovative investment strategies, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Maverick Fund Solutions, a premier third-party wholesaler. This collaboration aims to enhance the sales efforts of the USA Mutuals All Seasons Fund and Vice Fund, targeting a broader audience and is designed for raising assets.“Our partnership with Maverick Fund Solutions is pivotal in driving our growth objectives,” said Paul Strehle, President and Portfolio Manager of USA Mutuals.“Their seasoned approach to fund wholesaling will enable us to reach a wider network of financial advisors and institutional investors, aligning with our mission to deliver exceptional investment opportunities.”Maverick Fund Solutions brings extensive experience in fund sales and marketing, having raised assets for top-tier asset managers. This partnership will utilize Maverick's robust infrastructure to elevate USA Mutuals' presence in the investment community.“USA Mutuals' innovative funds are a great fit for our strategy,” said Sam Stubbert, Co-CEO of Maverick Fund Solutions.“We are excited to collaborate and leverage our resources to drive new growth for the USA Mutuals Funds.”This partnership underscores USA Mutuals' commitment to meeting the goals of its investors in any economic cycle and achieving capital growth through strategic collaborations.ALL SEASONS FUND (UNAVX) OBJECTIVE: The All Seasons Fund seeks capital appreciation and capital preservation with lower volatility throughout market cycles – highly correlated with the Standard & Poor's (“S&P”) 500® Index in bull markets, and less or negatively correlated in bear markets.VICE FUND (VICEX) OBJECTIVE: Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from a group of vice industries that includes the alcoholic beverages, defense/aerospace, gaming, and tobacco industries. The Fund concentrates at least 25% of its net assets in this group of four vice industries (but no more than 80% of its net assets in any single industry).“Vice industries” are those industries whose focus, in the Adviser's assessment, may be morally questioned by members of the general public or face funding or regulatory challenges because of social disapproval. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in at least three countries (one of which may be the United States) and invests at least 40% of its total assets at the time of purchase in non-U.S. companies._________________________________ABOUT USA MUTUALSUSA Mutuals aims to clearly define the fundamental expectations of each of our strategies in various market cycles. Transparent and accurate expectations evolve into predictable risk management tools, which are the foundation of our portfolio construction philosophy. For more information, please visit ._________________________________ABOUT MAVERICK FUND SOLUTIONSMaverick Fund Solutions provides third-party sales, national accounts, and engagement marketing services to asset managers. Their comprehensive approach and proven track record make them a valuable partner in achieving substantial asset growth and market presence. For more information, please visit ._________________________________HOW TO INVEST:The USA Mutuals Funds are available on many self-directed platforms, including Schwab, Fidelity, and Pershing. You may purchase shares through brokers, financial advisors, or other financial intermediaries that distribute the funds. Search for symbols: UNAVX or VICEX with your custodian to invest.The Maverick Fund Solutions' experienced team covers 18 regions, is independently registered with FNEX, and engages in a consultative, relationship-building process with advisors across RIAs, independent broker-dealers, and wirehouses. Click here to find the wholesaler for your region:_____________IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:INVESTORS SHOULD CONSIDER THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING. FOR A PROSPECTUS OR SUMMARY PROSPECTUS WITH THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE FUND, PLEASE CALL 1-800-MUTUALS OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT . READ THE PROSPECTUS OR SUMMARY PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT GUARANTEE FUTURE RESULTS. THE PERFORMANCE DATA QUOTED REPRESENTS PAST PERFORMANCE AND CURRENT RETURNS MAY BE LOWER OR HIGHER. SHARE PRICES AND INVESTMENT RETURNS FLUCTUATE AND AN INVESTOR'S SHARES MAY BE WORTH MORE OR LESS THAN ORIGINAL COST UPON REDEMPTION. FOR PERFORMANCE DATA AS OF THE MOST RECENT MONTH-END PLEASE CALL 1-866-264-8783._____________Click here for Prospectus.The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the investment company, and they may be obtained by contacting 866.264.8783 or going to . Read it carefully before investing.

