(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Storeserve retail liquor AGCO approved training

AhoyLMS Launches StoreServe: A Low-Cost and Accessible AGCO-Approved Retail Liquor Training Program

OSHAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AhoyLMS is excited to launch StoreServe, a low-cost, accessible retail liquor training program for convenience and grocery stores in Ontario. This innovative program is designed to help retailers satisfy the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO)'s mandatory training requirements, ensuring safe and responsible alcohol sales without breaking the bank."As the retail liquor landscape evolves in Ontario, it is important for convenience and grocery store employees to be well-versed in the latest regulations and best practices for selling alcohol," said Marcus Acaster, co-founder of AhoyLMS. "Our StoreServe training program is crafted to provide thorough, accessible, and practical education that supports retailers in maintaining compliance and fostering a culture of responsibility, all at an affordable price point."Key Features of StoreServe's Program:Affordable Pricing: Priced at $19.99, StoreServe is designed to be budget-friendly, making it accessible for all convenience and grocery stores. Recertification is only $9.99.User-Friendly Platform: An engaging and intuitive e-learning platform that caters to various learning styles and schedules, ensuring employees can complete the training effectively.Comprehensive Curriculum: StoreServe provides education about legal requirements, age verification, responsible sale, service and delivery, recognizing intoxication and refusing sale to intoxicated individuals.Regulatory Compliance: Detailed training on regulations and guidelines to help retailers stay compliant and avoid potential penalties.Interactive Modules: Includes real-life scenarios, quizzes, and interactive elements to enhance learning retention and practical application.Certification: Participants receive a certificate upon completion, demonstrating their understanding and commitment to responsible alcohol sales. StoreServe satisfies the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO)'s mandatory retail training requirements.Why StoreServeThe launch of StoreServe's program comes at a pivotal time, as Ontario recently updated its licensing regulations to permit the sale of beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink beverages in convenience and grocery stores. StoreServe aims to support retailers in navigating these changes smoothly and confidently with an affordable training solution.Want to Learn More?To celebrate the launch, StoreServe will be hosting several informational sessions. If you're interested in learning more, please register using this form.For more information about StoreServe's retail liquor training program and to register, please visit .About AhoyLMS: AhoyLMS is dedicated to providing top-notch training solutions for the retail industry. With a focus on compliance, safety, and customer service, AhoyLMS strives to support the growth and success of convenience and grocery stores across Ontario through high-quality educational programs.SOURCE StoreServe by Ahoy Learning Management SystemsMedia Contact: Marcus Acaster, Co-Founder, StoreServe by AhoyLMS, ... | (289)-222-1052, , 201 King St W., Suite 1B, Oshawa, Ontario L1J 2J5

Marcus Acaster

StoreServe by AhoyLMS

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram