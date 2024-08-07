(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alps Alpine North America, Inc. is winner of this year's iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, the Alpine OPTIM8TM 8-Channel Sound Processor and Amplifier with Automatic Sound Tuning, won in the discipline design, in the product category. Each year, the world's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.

Alps Alpine is winner of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024!

"Alpine is honored to receive the 2024 iF DESIGN AWARD for a product that is truly the first of its kind in our industry," said Gregg Thomas Director of National Sales for the Alpine Brand Division at Alps Alpine North America, Inc. "We set out to simplify the complex process of sound system tuning using proprietary technology that brings the tuning time down to a mere five minutes."

OPTIM8TM won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with its automatic sound system tuning capabilities. The competition was intense: almost 11,000 entries were submitted from 72 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

This is the second time Alpine has received an iF DESIGN AWARD.

More information about OPTIM8TM can be found in the "Winners & iF Ranking" section on ifdesign .

About Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. ("Alpine")

Alpine is an automotive electronics manufacturer that provides consumers and leading auto makers with audio, video, navigation, and driver assistance products. The company specializes in system integration solutions with innovative vehicle entertainment and information technologies. Alpine's R&D and manufacturing facilities in Japan, China, Europe, and North America ensure that all products address the real-world requirements of drivers in each market. The company is committed to developing safe, comfortable, and eco-friendly automotive electronics products. For information about Alpine's aftermarket products, visit or follow AlpineUSA on social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and Roblox.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on ifdesign .

