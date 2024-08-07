Former Advocate Health Executive Joins Water Street As Operating Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) William Santulli to Focus on Outsourced Provider Services Businesses

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners , an firm dedicated to building market-leading businesses in care, today announced the appointment of William P. Santulli as operating partner. The longtime executive joins Water Street from Advocate Health and will focus on opportunities to build companies specializing in and business services for providers.

"It has been rewarding to be part of building Advocate Health into one of the top-performing health systems in the country that is improving patient outcomes, advancing patient safety and making a positive impact in people's lives. I'm looking forward to contributing my knowledge and experience to help Water Street partner with businesses that support providers and their goals for delivering high-quality, patient-focused care," said Mr. Santulli.

During a career spanning more than 20 years with Advocate Health, Mr. Santulli spearheaded teams and initiatives that helped transform the organization into the third-largest non-profit integrated system in the United States. In his most recent position, Mr. Santulli led Advocate Health's Midwest region that included overseeing 26 hospitals, 400+ care sites and one of the most advanced post-acute care networks in the country. Previously, Mr. Santulli held leadership positions with New England Medical Center and Iowa Health System. He currently serves as chair of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

"Bill is highly regarded for his leadership in cultivating high-performing teams that build results-oriented provider networks delivering high-quality, compassionate care. His expertise strongly complements our team and will support our initiatives to partner with founders and executives of businesses specializing in technology and other services that assist providers with the growing demands of operating their health care networks and delivery systems," said Rob Womsley, managing partner, Water Street.

Mr. Santulli augments Water Street's team of health care executives and senior investment leaders focused on leveraging their combined industry experience and network of resources to build market-leading businesses specializing in medical products and diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and health care services for payers, providers and employers.

About Water Street

Water Street Healthcare Partners is a strategic investor dedicated to building businesses in three critical health care sectors: medical products and diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and health care services. The firm has completed more than 165 investments and acquisitions to build 45+ companies contributing to improved patient care, innovation, and a more efficient health care system. Working closely with leadership teams, Water Street contributes its industry experience and network of resources to support businesses' growth objectives. Based in Chicago, Water Street's team is a distinctive blend of highly experienced health care executives, investment professionals, and functional specialists. For more information, visit waterstreet.

