BESLER Launches The Hospital Finance Academy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BESLER | Revenue Recovery & Hospital Reimbursement Solutions

The Hospital Finance Academy Powered by BESLER

BESLER, a leader in revenue recovery & hospital reimbursement solutions, launches The Hospital Finance Academy, a premier education experience.

- Jonathan Besler, CEO and President of BESLERPRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BESLER, a market leader in revenue recovery and hospital reimbursement solutions, today announced the launch of The Hospital Finance Academy, a premier online education experience.The Hospital Finance Academy is a fee-based online education program delivered by BESLER subject matter experts and BESLER approved subject matter experts, providing continuing education credit such as Continuing Education Units (CEUs) approved by The American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) or Continuing Professional Education (CPE) approved by National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA). Programming will consist of comprehensive healthcare finance related content targeted to healthcare finance professionals working mostly in hospital settings in the United States.“We're excited to launch this initiative and expand our educational offerings thereby solidifying our position as an industry thought leader and superior education delivery partner,” said Jonathan Besler, CEO and President of BESLER.Learn more about the Academy and register for upcoming sessions on BESLER's website. The first Academy session will be The Role of CDI , presented live on August 28, 2024, at 1 PM ET.About BESLERBESLER combines best-in-class healthcare finance expertise with proprietary technology to help hospitals improve revenue and reimbursement integrity. Over the last thirty-five years, our revenue recovery and reimbursement solutions have delivered more than $4 billion of additional revenue to hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. For more information, visit .###

Kelly Wisness

BESLER

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Other