COMPACTION AND RECYCLING EQUIPMENT, INC. TO DISTRIBUTE POWER KNOT's FOOD BIODIGESTER IN OREGON AND WASHINGTON

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COMPACTION AND RECYCLING EQUIPMENT, INC. Announces Exclusive Dealer Agreement with Power Knot LLC for Distribution of Food Biodigesters in Oregon and Washington

CLACKAMAS, OREGON, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- COMPACTION AND RECYCLING EQUIPMENT, INC. (CARE ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive dealer agreement with Power Knot LLC, a leading of biodigesters, to distribute their full line of Food Biodigesters in the States of Oregon and Washington. This partnership will provide businesses in the region with innovative solutions for disposing of food waste in an environmentally friendly and cost-effective manner.Power Knot's biodigesters are designed to break down food waste into greywater, which can then be safely disposed of through existing plumbing systems. This process not only reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills, but also eliminates the need for costly and environmentally harmful transportation of food waste. The biodigesters are suitable for a variety of businesses, including restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and schools, and can handle a wide range of food waste, including meat, dairy, and vegetable scraps."We are excited to partner with Power Knot to bring their cutting-edge biodigesters to the Oregon and Washington markets," said John Figliolini, EVP Business Development of CARE. "As a company committed to promoting sustainable waste management practices, we believe that Power Knot's biodigesters are a game-changer for businesses looking to reduce their environmental impact and save on waste disposal costs.” Mr. Figliolini continued saying,“By September 30, 2024, all Portland businesses that produce over 250 pounds of food scraps per week will be required to compost. If your business can fill at least two 5-gallon buckets a day with food waste – including plate scrapings, trim from food prep, and spoiled food then you are required to compost and Power Knot is the most cost effective way to do so.”CARE and Power Knot are excited to work together to promote sustainable waste management practices in the Pacific Northwest. This partnership marks a significant step towards a greener and more efficient future for businesses in the region.About Power Knot LLCPower Knot® designs and manufactures the LFC® biodigester, a machine that digests waste food and the SBTTM stainless steel bin tipper. The LFC biodigester sits in the kitchen and reduces the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of waste food that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. We have eight models that process from 20 lb (10 kg) to 4000 lb (1800 kg) per day of waste food. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. For more information on Power Knot please visit:About CARECompaction And Recycling Equipment, Inc. (CARE) was established in 1977 and is recognized as the Northwest's number one customer-focused maintenance and waste equipment provider, designer, and supplier of solid waste handling systems.CARE provides the highest quality service and commercial waste equipment in the market today. Our expert factory-trained technicians use the latest technology, are in constant communication with our central office, and have a world of experience available to them at all times to provide the best solutions and service possible. We guarantee it. For more information on CARE:

