Info. Minister Opens Museum Highlighting Kuwait's Media History
Date
8/7/2024 10:05:07 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Minister of Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi opened on Wednesday a museum at the ministry's headquarters dedicated to the history of media in Kuwait.
Speaking to KUNA, Minister Al-Mutairi said that the museum -- containing photographs and various media artifacts -- aimed at documenting the country's long outstanding history in this field.
The equipment and photos used to produce classic media work stand as a testament to Kuwait's past media achievements and would serve as a source of encouragement for future generations to boost their cultural and artistic outputs in service of the country, he affirmed. (end)
