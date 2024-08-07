Info. Minister Opens Museum Highlighting Kuwait's Media History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- of Information and Minister of Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi opened on Wednesday a museum at the ministry's headquarters dedicated to the history of in Kuwait.

Speaking to KUNA, Minister Al-Mutairi said that the museum -- containing photographs and various media artifacts -- aimed at documenting the country's long outstanding history in this field.

The equipment and photos used to produce classic media work stand as a testament to Kuwait's past media achievements and would serve as a source of encouragement for future generations to boost their cultural and artistic outputs in service of the country, he affirmed. (end)

