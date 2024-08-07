Chinese stocks show varied results on Wednesday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Chinese closed with mixed results. The benchmark Shanghai Composite saw a modest gain, rising by 0.09 percent to finish at 2,869.83 points. Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Component Index experienced a slight decline, closing 0.17 percent lower at 8,449.58 points. This divergence in performance between the two major reflects varying investor sentiments and sectoral performances within the market.



The total turnover for stocks covered by both indices amounted to 592 billion yuan (approximately 82.93 billion U.S. dollars), which represents a decrease from the 654.2 billion yuan recorded on the previous trading day. This drop in trading volume suggests a more cautious approach by investors, potentially in response to recent market fluctuations and economic indicators.



Sector-wise, shares related to communication devices and electricity grid equipment led the market gains, indicating strong investor confidence in these industries. These sectors likely benefited from positive developments or expectations of increased demand and investment. Conversely, stocks linked to pork and online car-hailing companies suffered significant losses, possibly due to adverse market conditions or regulatory challenges affecting these industries.



Additionally, the ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, declined by 0.43 percent, closing at 1,620.33 points. The performance of the ChiNext Index highlights the challenges faced by growth-oriented and technology-driven companies in the current market environment.



Overall, the mixed closing of Chinese stocks on Wednesday reflects a complex and varied market landscape, influenced by sector-specific developments and broader economic factors. The modest gains in the Shanghai Composite Index juxtaposed with the declines in the Shenzhen Component and ChiNext indices underscore the differentiated impact of market forces across various segments of the Chinese economy.

MENAFN07082024000045015839ID1108527648