Next 15 Creates Tech Agency Collective

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Next15 is creating a new collective consisting of its three tech PR agencies - Archetype, Outcast and Nectar - that will be led by Archetype CEO Helena Maus as chief executive.



The new group, called Marker, is built around the idea of the three agencies pooling resources and capabilities to build out tools and that can further their ability to meet the changing needs of clients, Maus told PRovoke Media.



“We knew that we would be able to progress our business more quickly and optimize it if we do it together,” said Maus, who will serve as CEO of both Marker and Archetype. Outcast and Nectar's senior leadership teams will remain in place.



“Together, we can really be the agencies for the future,” she said.“It would be really challenging alone.”



Next 15 has already set that goal in motion by hiring senior leaders charged with developing and implementing the new tech and tools.



They include chief product officer Andrew Wyatt and chief tech officer Dylan Pyle, who co-founded CALA, an all-in-one design, production and collaboration platform for fashion brands.



In addition, Archetype North America partner John Silk will be serving as Marker's chief creative officer, adding Outcast and Nectar to his purview. .Archetype CFO James Richardson will also take on a group role.



Maus stressed, however, that new technology will be used to bolster not replace the agencies' fundamental person-to-person style of doing business.



“Technology will be imbued with all the work we do but we will always lead with consultancy,” she said.“So it's always going to be about having human fingerprints over all the work we do, but we should take advantage of the great leaps that have happened that enable us to be better consultants and deliver a more perfect product.”







