Explaining DHA And EPA Omega-3 Fatty Acids In Fish Oil

DHA and EPA Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Why Are They Important, and Why Is Fish Oil Such a Good Source for Both?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega-3 fatty acid supplements are essential, but consumers must make sure they are getting the right fatty acids. Arctic Blue's fish oils

offer a high-quality, fresh, clean source of DHA and EPA omega-3s - and that is just one aspect of their broad, full-spectrum fatty acid profile.

There are three omega-3 fatty acids

that are important for the human body:



Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

All three are not created by the body and must be sourced through foods and supplements. ALA is the most common fatty acid, and most consumers have no trouble getting enough of it. The body can also convert small amounts of ALA into the EPA and DHA. However, that process is limited, and supplementation of the latter two is often needed.

This is where fish oil comes into the picture. "Fish oil is an important source of both DHA and EPA," says Ludo Van de Wiel, founder of the elite fish oil brand Arctic Blue. "Fresh, pure fish oil, sourced from clean waters and processed quickly, can provide a smooth, non-fishy supplement that is loaded with DHA and EPA."

When sourced and processed correctly, fish oils don't have to be limited to DHA and EPA supplementation, either. Natural oils, like the Arctic cod-derived oils produced by Arctic Blue, have a much broader fatty acid profile, something Van de Wiel refers to as a "full-spectrum fish oil."

"This is unique for Norwegian wild cod," the CEO explains. "In its natural form, the oil contains more than 30 different fatty acids. Besides the main omega-3 fats DHA and EPA, the oil contains five additional types of omega-3 fats. It also has other healthy fats like omega-7, omega-9, and omega-11."

While the complete range of health benefits of full-spectrum fish oil is still being studied, one thing is clear. Quality fish oil supplements, like those produced by Arctic Blue, offer a potent, nutritious source of both DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids, making them an essential part of a consistent and nutritious diet.

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo Van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue .

