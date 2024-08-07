Panel discussion by GCB platform delves into intricacies of digital transformation

(MENAFN) A recent panel discussion convened by the GCB platform delved into the intricacies of digital transformation and its pivotal role in fostering economic development. Held yesterday evening, the session gathered representatives from both public and private sectors to explore how digital innovations can bolster economic growth, create job opportunities for youth, and enhance the efficiency of financial services in an increasingly digital era.



Organizers emphasized the imperative for countries to embrace digital transformation, aligning with global trends towards e-governance and modernization. The discussions underscored Jordan's commitment to advancing people-centric digital governance, aligning closely with its vision for economic modernization. Key topics included strategies to accelerate government digital initiatives through collaborative efforts with private enterprises.



The session also scrutinized the burgeoning crypto economy and its global impact, stressing the necessity for building trust around digital currencies and technologies like artificial intelligence. Participants deliberated on the multifaceted uses of these technologies while weighing the advantages and risks associated with the crypto world. Ensuring robust security measures emerged as a critical consideration for individuals and businesses venturing into this domain.



Participants further highlighted the pivotal role of Arab governments in leveraging digital capabilities, particularly in enhancing financial services and attracting both regional and international investments to Jordan. This strategic approach aims to bolster Jordan's standing as a leading hub for digital innovation and financial technology advancements within the Arab region.

