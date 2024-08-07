ASE witnesses marginal decline by 0.30 percent

(MENAFN) The Amman (ASE) witnessed a marginal decline on Tuesday, with its closing down by 0.30percent at 2,368 points. This movement reflected the varied trading dynamics observed during the trading session.



Throughout the day, approximately 4.3 million shares were exchanged across 2,216 transactions, totaling a of approximately JD4.6 million. This trading volume and turnover underscored the active participation of investors in the market.



The performance on Tuesday showed a mixed trend among listed companies. Shares of 35 companies experienced a decline, indicating bearish sentiment in specific sectors. Conversely, stocks of 25 companies saw gains, demonstrating resilience in other segments. Meanwhile, shares of 34 companies remained unchanged, contributing to the overall stability observed in certain sectors of the exchange.



The day's trading activities highlighted the diverse investment strategies and market sentiments among traders, influenced by both domestic economic factors and broader regional trends. As investors navigate through varying market conditions, the ASE continues to play a crucial role in facilitating equity trading and investment opportunities within Jordan's financial landscape.

