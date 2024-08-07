Beyond Identity Launches Realitycheck To Address AI Deception Within Digital Communication

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Solution Takes A Zero Trust Approach to Combating Deepfake Fraud with User-Facing Assertions of Authentication and Device Security Assurance

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Identity , the leading provider of secure identity and access management (IAM) platform, today announced the release of RealityCheck , an identity assurance plugin for Zoom Communications, Inc. Beyond Identity's new solution protects organizations from AI deception, such as impersonation and deepfakes, by certifying the authenticity of call participants using the highest level of authentication assurance: Authenticator Assurance Level 3 (AAL3) combined with device security verification.

The image shows a person on a Zoom screen with a green RealityCheck badge on his video tile. On the right-hand side, there is a RealityCheck side panel that provides the names of all participants in the Zoom call, along with blue indicators for verified participants or red indicators for unverified participants.

Continue Reading

"With the rise of AI and deepfake-based attacks, organizations need their identity platforms to protect against such attacks. Beyond Identity's RealityCheck is the first tool developed to purposely address this new type of attacks," said Jasson Casey, CEO of Beyond Identity. "Our application focuses on the prevention of AI impersonation attacks and deepfakes in video conferencing applications, as they recently led to some devastating results to the reputation and financial stakes of the attacked organizations. Many organizations do not have in place cybersecurity strategies to combat AI deception attacks. They are further challenged by the fact that most deepfake detection tools and end-user training are probabilistic and cannot offer solid guarantees. With RealityCheck, we are providing organizations with a game-changing solution that shifts the focus to authentication assurances to make deterministic claims and ensures the authenticity and security of digital interactions. We will be further building more integrations for RealityCheck, to be able to attest the credibility of other communications such as email and chat."

RealityCheck layers a badge of authentication and risk assurance over Zoom calls and displays a side panel with additional data about device and user risk. Once installed in Zoom, RealityCheck uses trusted, deterministic signals to validate Zoom participants through phish-resistant authentication by the claimed user, ensures devices meet organizational security standards, and continuously verifies users and devices to maintain ongoing trust. As a result, meeting hosts and other call participants have the data they need to make informed decisions about whether or not the person on the other side of the screen is a legitimate actor, providing critical information for protecting their meetings, data, and privacy.

RealityCheck comes at a critical time with the rise of AI deception targeting private and public organizations. In addition to the deepfake frauds where adversaries trick victims into sending money by impersonating company personnel, RealityCheck can supplement new hire onboarding processes by delivering verification that the employee is actually on an authorized device and strongly authenticated with phishing-resistant MFA when verifying identity documents over Zoom.



As a component of our Secure Access platform, RealityCheck extends Beyond Identity's foundational strong authentication and device security to provide visible verification to help end-users make informed decisions. Aligned with our holistic secure-by-design approach to identity, Secure Access platform with RealityCheck embedded makes it simple for organizations to defend against current attacks and stay secure while conducting day to day business.

Key features include:



A dynamic badge displayed in the user's camera layer

Surface user and device claims on the badge and participants' panel

Participant verification status in Zoom side panel for meeting hosts Simple admin deployment via Zoom marketplace and end-user enrollment

Zoom is only the first application of RealityCheck as Beyond Identity seeks to deliver additional value to security-oriented customers for use cases requiring attestations of authenticity assurance. The technology will further apply to other communication applications including email and chat.

To learn more about RealityCheck and how to eliminate deepfake threats, sign up for a demo at .

About Beyond Identity

A leader in access security, Beyond Identity is committed to delivering a secure identity platform that accelerates productivity. Beyond Identity is trusted by organizations like Snowflake, Charlotte Hornets, City of Albany, Steve Madden,

and Cornell University, offering advanced solutions to eliminate access risks and promote zero-trust strategies. Learn more at beyondidentity.

Media Contact

Michelle Yusupov

Hi-Touch PR

443-857-9468

[email protected]

SOURCE Beyond Identity