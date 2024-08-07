Turkiye-Azerbaijan University Hosts Open Door Day
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more
An "Open Door" day is being held at Azerbaijan Technical
University (AzTU), affiliated with Turkiye-Azerbaijan University
(TAU), Azernews reports.
During this event, prospective students can get answers to all
their questions about TAU.
AzTU has announced that the "Open Door" day will continue daily,
including weekends, from 09:00 to 18:00. The event takes place at
AzTU, Huseyn Javid Avenue, 25.
Turkiye-Azerbaijan University has also begun its student
admissions process. From August 9 to 19, applicants can choose from
specializations in computer engineering, industrial engineering,
and food engineering.
TAU benefits from the expertise of faculty members from Middle
East Technical University, Istanbul Technical University, and
Hacettepe University in Turkiye, as well as Azerbaijan Technical
University (AzTU) in Azerbaijan.
MENAFN07082024000195011045ID1108526605
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.