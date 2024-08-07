عربي


Turkiye-Azerbaijan University Hosts Open Door Day

8/7/2024 6:10:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin

An "Open Door" day is being held at Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU), affiliated with Turkiye-Azerbaijan University (TAU), Azernews reports.

During this event, prospective students can get answers to all their questions about TAU.

AzTU has announced that the "Open Door" day will continue daily, including weekends, from 09:00 to 18:00. The event takes place at AzTU, Huseyn Javid Avenue, 25.

Turkiye-Azerbaijan University has also begun its student admissions process. From August 9 to 19, applicants can choose from specializations in computer engineering, industrial engineering, and food engineering.

TAU benefits from the expertise of faculty members from Middle East Technical University, Istanbul Technical University, and Hacettepe University in Turkiye, as well as Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU) in Azerbaijan.

