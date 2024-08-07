2 UN officials issue warning around situation in Sudan

(MENAFN) Two United Nations officials have issued a stark warning about the dire situation in Sudan, describing it as a complete disaster with conditions worsening daily. They emphasized that the crisis demands urgent international intervention, particularly due to the spread of famine in the Darfur region and the risk of it expanding to other areas.



The officials addressed the UN Security Council during a session focused on Sudan, where they heard briefings from Edem Wosornu, Director of OCHA's Operations and Advocacy Division, and Stephen Omollo, Assistant Executive Director for Workplace and Management at the World Food Programme (WFP). Wosornu highlighted the extreme severity of the situation, noting that approximately 26 million people are suffering from severe hunger, and 10 million have been displaced from their homes due to violence and food shortages.



Wosornu reported that since June 25, 2024, the advance of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) towards Sennar state has resulted in the displacement of 726,000 people, with three-quarters of a million displaced in just six weeks. Additionally, she pointed to a recent announcement by the famine review committee about the spread of famine in parts of North Darfur, calling it a stain on the collective conscience and criticizing the international community for its failure to adequately address the crisis.



In response to the worsening conditions, Wosornu made four key demands: an immediate end to the conflict, adherence to international humanitarian law by all parties, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access through all available corridors, and the provision of additional resources to address the crisis.

