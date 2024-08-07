Four-midable: Team BDS target quadruple success in ‘lucky charm’ Riyadh after making history at the Esports World Cup

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 6 August 2024: Team BDS have revealed they intend to go for quadruple success in their “lucky charm” city of Riyadh next year after creating gaming history at the Esports World Cup.

The Rainbow Six Siege outfit emerged back-to-back victors in both series of Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City in summer 2022 and 2023 – and followed that up on Sunday with a triple triumph at the inaugural Esports World Cup.

Their success in front of a packed crowd at the SEF Arena saw the Swiss/French side claim the $750,000 top prize from the tournament’s $2 million prize pool. The life-changing sum follows the $750,000 Team BDS picked up as Gamers8 winners in 2023, and the $400,000 trousered the summer before – meaning their Rainbow Six Siege exploits in Riyadh have collected a cool $1.9 million.

But that’s not enough for the ‘four-midable’ Team BDS five of the three Frenchmen Shaiiko, BriD, and LikEfac, and Turkish hero Solotov and British MVP Yuzus.

Team BDS analyst eaglemees, real name Mees van der Arend, revealed: “If we are able to perform the way we are and keep up this level of performance, then maybe we can make it back-to-back-to-back-to-back.

“Being the only one to be able to do this so far, it’s amazing. You can’t even put proper emotions to it. There’s a lot of money involved in these tournaments. We provided the best way that we can perform. We have also made changes (to the squad) between the tournaments every now and then, but it just goes to show how good we are in the core team.”

LikEfac, real name Theo Mariano, admitted: “Riyadh is our lucky charm. We love the people here, we love the city, we love the food, we love everything.”

Solotov, real name Fatih Turker, believes the Esports World Cup’s facilities and organization for players already makes it the best tournament in the world. He said: “I think this is the best event so far. There are so many opportunities in the Player Lounges, for example – like you can play PlayStation and chill. Everything here is perfect. I think this is the best thing ever.”

The world’s largest gaming and esports festival, which runs until August 25, has a record-breaking industry prize pool of $60 million. There are 22 tournaments across 21 titles throughout its eight-week duration. Week 6 begins on Thursday, August 8 with three tournaments taking place up until Sunday, August 11 in Fortnite, Street Fighter 6, and Teamfight Tactics.





