Türkiye’s BIST 100 closes Tuesday’s session lower

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, known as the BIST 100, closed at 9,881.23 points, experiencing a minor decline of 0.12 percent from the previous session's close. The began the day at 10,161.67 points, marking a drop of 12.18 points from Monday's closing figure. Throughout the trading session, the BIST 100 exhibited volatility, reaching a daily low of 9,881.23 and a daily high of 10,193.88 points.



The trading day was characterized by mixed performance across the various indices. Out of the total indices, 57 experienced declines, while 39 saw gains. This uneven performance highlights a day of varied investor sentiment and market activity. The total transaction volume for the day amounted to 94 billion Turkish liras, which is approximately USD2.8 billion. The overall market capitalization of the BIST 100 index was reported at 8.36 trillion liras, or around USD251.5 billion.



In the foreign exchange market, the USD/TRY exchange rate was 33.6050 at 6:30 p.m. local time (15:30 GMT). The EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.7745, and the GBP/TRY rate was 42.6765. This information reflects the relative value of the Turkish lira against major currencies. Additionally, commodity prices were notable, with the price of an ounce of gold at USD2,385.77 and Brent crude oil trading at approximately USD76.70 per barrel. These figures provide insight into the broader economic context affecting Turkish markets.

