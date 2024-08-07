Bangladeshi Migrants Living In Bihar Fear Worst For Minorities In Ongoing Unrest

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 7 (IANS) The recent turmoil in Bangladesh has sparked significant concerns among the Bangladeshi migrants residing in Bihar's West Champaran district for the past several decades.

Approximately 3,000 families, predominantly Hindus settled in various villages of West Champaran before and after the 1971 War, are anxious and seeking intervention from the Indian government.

The historical context of these settlements dates back to multiple periods of violence in the region. Notable events in 1956, 1965, and especially the 1971 War of Independence leading to the creation of Bangladesh, forced many Hindus to flee and seek refuge in India. These refugees initially stayed in camps before being resettled in 39 villages within the district.

Given the ongoing developments in Bangladesh, these communities are fearing the worst for the minorities there. Having experienced the unrest and displacement, they are now looking to the Indian government for support and intervention to ensure the safety of the minorities in Bangladesh.

Devojeet Haldar, one of the refugees, expressed his sorrow and alarm at the current situation in Bangladesh.

“The destruction of the statue of Banga Bandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, highlighted the precarious situation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had to flee to save her life amidst escalating violence,” Haldar said.

The refugee families have established themselves in villages like Semra, Bhedihari, Tinfedia, Dudhaura, Chautarwa, and Parsauni. They primarily engage in farming and bidi manufacturing to sustain their livelihoods. Despite improvements in facilities under the Modi government, challenges remain, such as the issuance of caste certificates and land rights.

In Chautarwa village, around 300 Bangladeshi families have preserved their cultural identity, actively participating in religious events like Durga Puja and Kali Puja. However, the current turmoil in Bangladesh has cast a shadow over their celebrations. They attribute the violence to a conspiracy by fundamentalists targeting Hindus and their religious sites, seeking to disrupt the minority community's peace and comfort.

Deep Haldar, another refugee, echoed the community's distress, calling for immediate intervention by the Indian government.

“The brutal attacks on Hindus and temples are extremely unfortunate. We urge for protection of minority Hindus from the Indian government followed by action against the perpetrators,” Deep Haldar said.

Haldar and several others reminisce about the situation in the country which forced them to seek refuge in India.

Initially arriving as refugees, they have gradually acquired certain rights, including being categorised as Extremely Backward Caste (EBC) in Bihar. However, despite these developments, significant challenges persist, particularly regarding land ownership and rights.

Most of the current migrant population comprises second or third-generation residents. They have integrated into the local society, engaging primarily in farming and bidi manufacturing to sustain their livelihoods.

They miss their roots in Bangladesh but the current wave of violence in the country has once again shattered their dreams of a possible return.