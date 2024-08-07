Ukraine Downs Russian Ballistic Missile Over Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's shot down a Russian ballistic missile from the sky over Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine in the early hours of Wednesday, August 7.

That's according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"We thank our Defenders! Glory to Ukraine!", the statement reads.

Air defense activated as Russianspotted over Kyiv region

It should be recalled that earlier, the Air Force announced an air raid alert amid a ballistic missile threat in a number of regions.

Photo: Air Force