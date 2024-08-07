عربي


Ukraine Downs Russian Ballistic Missile Over Sumy Region

Ukraine Downs Russian Ballistic Missile Over Sumy Region


8/7/2024 2:18:04 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's armed forces shot down a Russian ballistic missile from the sky over Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine in the early hours of Wednesday, August 7.

That's according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"We thank our Defenders! Glory to Ukraine!", the statement reads.

Read also: Air defense activated as Russian drones spotted over Kyiv region

It should be recalled that earlier, the Air Force announced an air raid alert amid a ballistic missile threat in a number of regions.

Photo: Air Force

UkrinForm

