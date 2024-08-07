Leading German 3D Printing Firm, Alphacam Gmbh, To Join AM Craft Production Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Combined leadership team of AM Craft and alphacam

The partnership between the leading German and specialists, AM Craft, brings an aviation solution to a new aviation hub

- Michael JunghanßRīGA, LATVIA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AM Craft announced today that their distributed production is growing significantly with the addition of leading German 3D Printing firm alphacam GmbH as an independent partner. alphacam, with existing locations in Schondorf, Vienna, and Winterthur, will open a new satellite office in Hamburg, Germany focusing on support to the commercial aviation market, in partnership with AM Craft.“We have proudly supported the aerospace industry for many years. We're qualified to print flight parts for several aviation OEMs and have delivered thousands of parts,” stated alphacam founder and CEO, Michael Junghanß.“Yet, additive manufacturing adoption in aviation is only at the beginning and we see tremendous opportunity to further accelerate our business growth in this market with the innovative approach brought by AM Craft. Airlines and MROs are looking for install-ready parts with a Form 1 airworthiness certificate and AM Craft brings that capability to alphacam.”AM Craft will lead design and certification activities and will rely on the manufacturing power of alphacam to fulfill customer orders in Germany and Western Europe. Along with local airworthiness authorities, AM Craft will work to extend their EASA Part 21G Production Organization Approval (POA) to alphacam facilities, beginning with Hamburg (for customer proximity) and Schondorf (for massive capacity). This follows the successful extension of AM Craft's POA to network partner Paradigm 3D in Dubai earlier this year.“It is our strategy to bring certified additive manufacturing to our customer's point of need. Hamburg, Germany, is a key hub for commercial aviation maintenance, and it's important for AM Craft to be in Hamburg to support our customers,” said AM Craft Co-founder and CEO, Didzis Dejus.“There is no better partner for us in Germany than alphacam. Our partnership will benefit from their long history in the German market and their deep experience with additive manufacturing in a production environment.”The AM Craft Production Network currently includes AM Craft in Riga, Additive Flight Solutions in Singapore, and Paradigm 3D in Dubai. alphacam Hamburg is expected to open in Q4. With the addition of alphacam, AM Craft leads the largest network of production 3D printers under an EASA Part 21G approval. More than 20 printers around the globe can be deployed for the on-demand production of install-ready Form 1 parts for aviation.About AM CraftAM Craft is an EASA authorized Part 21G aviation supplier that leverages expertise in polymer additive manufacturing, design, airworthiness certification, and distributed a production network to ensure customers have the right part, at the right time, in the right location. AM Craft's distributed production network combines in-house manufacturing and independent local production partners under a unified certification umbrella to bring flight part production to the point of need.Headquartered in Riga, Latvia, AM Craft operates in major MRO hubs in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia and serves a global customer base. To meet your own challenging part sourcing or redesign needs, explore AM Craft's innovative solutions at or connect on LinkedIn.

