Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: Wishes, greetings to share with loved ones

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hariyali Teej Wishes 2024: Hariyali Teej is a festival rooted in the belief that sincere fasting and devotion can attract blessings from Shiva and Parvati. Married women observe strict fasting and engage in prayers for the and longevity of their husbands, while unmarried women seek a devoted partner akin to Shiva

Teej is an important Hindu festival celebrated mainly in northern and western India, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar

Happy Hariyali Teej! May this festive season bring joy, prosperity, and everlasting love into your life

Happy Hariyali Teej! May divine blessings of Shiva, Parvati bring peace, prosperity, and joy to your life. Wishing you a beautiful and fulfilling celebration with your loved ones