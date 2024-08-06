Oil Market Reacts To Conflict And Production Cuts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global oil experienced a volatile trading session on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, with oil futures closing higher amid various factors influencing prices.



The increase was primarily driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and global economic outlook uncertainties.

Key factors affecting oil prices:

1. Middle East tensions: Hezbollah launched a series of drone and rocket on northern Israel, escalating regional conflicts. This has raised concerns about potential disruptions.



2. Libyan production halt: An indefinite production stoppage at a major oil field in Libya contributed to supply concerns.



3. US dollar strength: The appreciation of the US dollar made oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, potentially dampening demand.



4. Global growth concerns: Uncertainties surrounding global economic growth in the coming months weighed on market sentiment.





Closing prices:







West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for September delivery rose 0.36% (US$0.26) to US$73.20 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex).

Brent crude for October delivery increased 0.24% (US$0.18) to US$76.48 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).



Market analysis:Goldman Sachs analysts attributed the recent 6% drop in oil prices to macroeconomic recession fears.However, they maintain that Brent crude is unlikely to fall below US$75 per barrel and expect prices to find support in the coming weeks.The US Department of Energy (DoE) revised its oil price projections downward for both this year and the next. This adjustment is due to signs of reduced global consumption.Global context:The oil market remains sensitive to geopolitical events, economic indicators, and supply-demand dynamics.The ongoing tensions in the Middle East, particularly involving Iran, Israel, and their proxies, continue to be a significant factor in price fluctuations.As major economies consider interest rate decisions and their impact on growth, oil prices are likely to remain responsive. These prices will be influenced by broader macroeconomic trends.The OPEC+ alliance's production policies and compliance with agreed-upon cuts will also play a crucial role in shaping the market's supply side.In conclusion, the oil market's recent performance reflects a complex interplay of geopolitical risks, economic uncertainties, and supply-demand factors. Despite various headwinds, prices have shown resilience.