Beacon Media + Marketing Announces Michelle Williams As New Chief Operating Officer

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beacon Media + Marketing is thrilled to announce the of Michelle Williams to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). With a rich background in marketing and a profound passion for operational excellence, Michelle is set to steer the company toward unprecedented growth and innovation.Michelle joined Beacon Media + Marketing in 2018, where she honed her skills in the mental sector as a professional relations liaison, before diving into the world of marketing, with a focus on sales and social media.In her new role as COO, Michelle will oversee the daily operational functions of Beacon Media + Marketing, ensuring that the company not only continues to deliver exceptional service to its clients but also enhances its internal processes. Her previous role in project management within the company showcased her ability to lead with clarity and creativity, making her promotion a natural progression.“Michelle's unique blend of creative and operational strengths makes her the perfect choice for COO,” said Jennifer Christensen, Co-founder and CMO of Beacon Media + Marketing.“Her deep understanding of the marketing industry, coupled with her leadership capabilities, will undoubtedly empower our team to achieve new heights.”Michelle's passion for the outdoors and her active lifestyle inspires her dynamic approach to business and leadership. She enjoys spending quality time outdoors with her family, and friends.Please join us in congratulating Michelle on her well-deserved promotion. We are excited to see where her leadership will take Beacon Media + Marketing as we continue to innovate and grow in the digital marketing space.About Beacon Media + Marketing Beacon Media + Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency committed to delivering growth-oriented digital marketing services to clients across the United States.To get your free growth plan and learn how Beacon Media + Marketing can help you Grow + Scale + Thrive

