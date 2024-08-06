Little Rock Touchdown Club Announces 2024 Speaker Lineup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pro Hall of Fame members Brett Favre, Ray Lewis and Eric Dickerson Highlight 20th Season of Little Rock Touchdown Club Presented by Simmons Bank

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, the Little Rock Touchdown Club announced its 2024 speaker lineup at a news hosted at historic War Memorial stadium. Little Rock Touchdown Club president and Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame inductee David

Bazzel announced that Arkansas Razorback Head Coach, Sam Pittman, will kick off the 20th season of the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

"As a proud member of the Little Rock community, Simmons Bank is very pleased to once again serve as presenting sponsor of the Little Rock Touchdown Club, an organization that shares our passion for being a strong community partner," said Jay

Brogdon, president of Simmons Bank. "For the past 19 seasons we have had the exciting opportunity to hear inspiring stories from world-class athletes. We look forward to another year of camaraderie at the Little Rock Touchdown Club."

The Little Rock Touchdown Club 2024 speaker lineup includes:



Monday, Aug. 19:

Sam Pittman , head coach, University of Arkansas

Monday,

Aug. 26:

Brett Favre , Green Bay Packers

Tuesday, Sept. 3:

Ray Lewis , Baltimore Ravens

Monday, Sept. 9:

Eric Dickerson , Los Angeles Rams, Southern Methodist University

Monday, Sept. 16:

Hunter Yurachek , University of Arkansas

Monday, Sept. 23:

Jimbo Fisher , Florida State University, Texas A&M University

Monday, Sept. 30:

Greg McElroy , ESPN, New York Jets, University of Alabama

Monday, Oct. 7:

Dan Mullen , ESPN, University of Florida, Mississippi State University

Monday, Oct. 14:

Nathan Brown , head coach, University of Central Arkansas

Monday, Oct. 21:

D.J. Williams , Green Bay Packers, University of Arkansas; Jarius Wright , Minnesota Vikings, University of Arkansas; Joe Adams , Carolina Panthers, University of Arkansas

Monday, Oct. 28:

Butch Jones , head coach, Arkansas State University

Monday, Nov. 4:

Colt McCoy , University of Texas

Monday, Nov. 11:

Barry Switzer , University of Oklahoma, Dallas Cowboys; Ken Hatfield , University of Arkansas; Fred Marshall , University of Arkansas

Monday, Nov. 18:

Jordan Rodgers , SEC Network, Vanderbilt University Monday, Nov. 25:

David Pollack , University of Georgia, University of Cincinnati

The Little Rock Touchdown Club meets at the DoubleTree Hotel, located at 424 W. Markham St. in Little Rock. Membership dues start at $90 and can be paid online at LRTouchdown . Lunch is served at 11 a.m. each week with the program beginning at 11:50 a.m.

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank

is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC ), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903,

Simmons Bank

offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024,

Simmons Bank

was recognized by

U.S. News & World Report

as one of the

2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South

and by

Forbes

as one of

America's Best-In-State Banks 2024

in

Tennessee. In 2023,

Simmons Bank

was recognized by

Forbes'

as one of

"America's Best Midsize Employer"

and among the

"World's Best Banks"

for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about

Simmons Bank

can be found on our website at

simmonsbank , by following

@Simmons_Bank

on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our

newsroom .

Little Rock Touchdown Club

The

Little Rock Touchdown Club , which began in

August 2004, has become one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing football clubs. Having started with 17 founding members, the organization has quickly grown to more than 500 members. The club typically meets every Monday during the football season at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown

Little Rock

and ends the season with an awards banquet. For more information, visit

LRTouchdown .

