Little Rock Touchdown Club Announces 2024 Speaker Lineup
Pro football Hall of Fame members Brett Favre, Ray Lewis and Eric Dickerson Highlight 20th Season of Little Rock Touchdown Club Presented by Simmons Bank
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, the Little Rock Touchdown Club announced its 2024 speaker lineup at a news conference hosted at historic War Memorial stadium. Little Rock Touchdown Club president and Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame inductee David
Bazzel announced that Arkansas Razorback Head Coach, Sam Pittman, will kick off the 20th season of the Little Rock Touchdown Club.
"As a proud member of the Little Rock community, Simmons Bank is very pleased to once again serve as presenting sponsor of the Little Rock Touchdown Club, an organization that shares our passion for being a strong community partner," said Jay
Brogdon, president of Simmons Bank. "For the past 19 seasons we have had the exciting opportunity to hear inspiring stories from world-class athletes. We look forward to another year of camaraderie at the Little Rock Touchdown Club."
The Little Rock Touchdown Club 2024 speaker lineup includes:
Monday, Aug. 19:
Sam Pittman , head coach, University of Arkansas
Monday,
Aug. 26:
Brett Favre , Green Bay Packers
Tuesday, Sept. 3:
Ray Lewis , Baltimore Ravens
Monday, Sept. 9:
Eric Dickerson , Los Angeles Rams, Southern Methodist University
Monday, Sept. 16:
Hunter Yurachek , University of Arkansas
Monday, Sept. 23:
Jimbo Fisher , Florida State University, Texas A&M University
Monday, Sept. 30:
Greg McElroy , ESPN, New York Jets, University of Alabama
Monday, Oct. 7:
Dan Mullen , ESPN, University of Florida, Mississippi State University
Monday, Oct. 14:
Nathan Brown , head coach, University of Central Arkansas
Monday, Oct. 21:
D.J. Williams , Green Bay Packers, University of Arkansas; Jarius Wright , Minnesota Vikings, University of Arkansas; Joe Adams , Carolina Panthers, University of Arkansas
Monday, Oct. 28:
Butch Jones , head coach, Arkansas State University
Monday, Nov. 4:
Colt McCoy , University of Texas
Monday, Nov. 11:
Barry Switzer , University of Oklahoma, Dallas Cowboys; Ken Hatfield , University of Arkansas; Fred Marshall , University of Arkansas
Monday, Nov. 18:
Jordan Rodgers , SEC Network, Vanderbilt University
Monday, Nov. 25:
David Pollack , University of Georgia, University of Cincinnati
The Little Rock Touchdown Club meets at the DoubleTree Hotel, located at 424 W. Markham St. in Little Rock. Membership dues start at $90 and can be paid online at LRTouchdown . Lunch is served at 11 a.m. each week with the program beginning at 11:50 a.m.
Little Rock Touchdown Club
The
Little Rock Touchdown Club , which began in
August 2004, has become one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing football clubs. Having started with 17 founding members, the organization has quickly grown to more than 500 members. The club typically meets every Monday during the football season at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown
Little Rock
and ends the season with an awards banquet. For more information, visit
LRTouchdown .
