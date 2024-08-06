More Humid Days Ahead, Says Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar will continue to see warm and humid weather until the beginning of next week, according to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

In a post on X, QMD said that there is an expected increase in relative humidity and humid conditions due to Easterly winds.

Today, August 6, some parts of the country experienced light rain. It drizzled offshore and over some east coast areas, as the temperature dropped between 27°C to 42°C across Qatar.

Tomorrow, the maximum temperature of 43°C is predicted for Abu Samra area. In Doha, the temperature tomorrow is expected to range between 31°C and 39°C.

The wind inshore and offshore will blow at a speed of 5 to 15 knots.