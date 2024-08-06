Four Apartment Buildings Damaged In Russia's Aug 5 Attack On Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 18:00 on Tuesday, August 6, emergency services continued to eliminate the consequences of a Russian missile attack on the Kyiv region on August 5.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the region's military administration, announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"Falling debris was currently recorded in two districts of the region. Residential and critical infrastructure objects were not hit. Damage was recorded in one district: windows were broken in four apartment buildings; the roof was damaged and windows were broken in a private house. One car was also damaged The windows and facades of two gas stations were broken," he wrote.

Parking lot damaged in overnight missile attack on Kyiv

In addition, the strike damaged the doors, windows, and facade of a multi-story building with office premises.

"At a utility enterprise, the blast waves damaged windows; windows were broken in a shopping center and a cafe; windows and frames were broken in a warehouse on the territory of a garage cooperative; windows were also damaged at four enterprises. In addition, a forester's house was damaged by the blast waves," he added.

Kravchenko noted that in another district, fragments of an enemy target were discovered on a private plot of land. There were no casualties or damage to buildings.

He said that all emergency services continued to work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.