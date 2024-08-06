Qatar, Jordan: Stopping Gaza War Is A Priority To Prevent Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime and Foreign Minister Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman and his Jordanian Counterpart Ayman Al-Safadi affirmed on Tuesday that stopping the war on Gaza is a priority to prevent escalation in the region.

Qatar's of Foreign affairs said in a statement that the discussion, via phone, between Sheikh Mohammad and Al-Safadi focused on the bilateral relations and the latest developments in Gaza Strip.

The statement stated that the discussion touched upon the latest developments in the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Gaza Strip, the repercussions of the assassination of the head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement in Palestine (Hamas), Ismail Haniyeh, and ways to reduce escalation in the region.

The two parties also affirmed the continuation of coordination, consultation and joint work between the two countries to stop the war and put an end to the humanitarian catastrophe that the Gaza Strip is witnessing. (end)

