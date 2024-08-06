Barnes Storage In Carrollton, GA SOLD By Midcoast Properties, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) J. Kris Knowles of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Barnes Storage, a four-property portfolio in Carrollton, GA. Kris is a self-storage associate for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in Alabama and Georgia.



Located at 3015 Hwy 61, 3439 and 3549 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy and 2537 Hwy 166 in Carrollton, GA, these facilities offer a combined 433 standard drive-up units, climate-controlled units, parking and a warehouse with 78,274 +/- combined RSF. Amenities at these facilities include ample exterior lighting, concrete side-walks, signage and fencing. With easy access from highways 166 and 61, two major routes that connect Carrollton to Atlanta, these facilities boast near 100% occupancy.



Carrollton, GA is approximately 40 miles southwest of Atlanta, GA, 90 miles north of Columbus, GA, 110 miles east of Birmingham, AL and 130 miles south of Chattanooga, TN.

As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.

For additional information visit or contact:



J. Kris Knowles

(720) 323-2055

Kris MidcoastProperties

