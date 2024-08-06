Southern Military Zone Thwarts Drug Trafficking Attempt

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 6 (Petra) - The Southern Military Zone on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotics carried by a drone, a responsible source in the General Command of Jordan (JAF)- Arab announced.In a statement, the source noted the rules of engagement were applied, which forced the drone to retreat, following monitoring and follow-up efforts.The source added that a quantity of narcotics was found, and the seized items were transferred to the competent authorities after searching and inspection operations conducted in the site.The source stressed that the JAF will continue to harness their various capabilities and potentials to prevent all forms of infiltration and smuggling operations by force to maintain the Kingdom's security and stability.