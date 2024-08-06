'When Black Panthers Prowled Amerika' Explores The Confluence Of Ideals And Action In A Turbulent Era

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A revolutionary narrative of love, struggle, and social justice amidst the rise of the Black Panther Party.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Based on actual historical events, Pam's tracks the rise and fall of the Black Panther Party. The story begins when Nef, a woman of color from the French Caribbean colony of Guadeloupe and a of a prestigious New York University, participates in a summer voter-registration drive in 1964 Mississippi. The project adds no new black voters to the rolls, but she meets Abe, a Jewish lawyer and fellow volunteer. Their subsequent interracial marriage becomes a microcosm of the late sixty's ideological rift between Martin Luther King's non-violent civil rights crusade and its transposition by some militants into the "Black Power!" movement, most radically epitomized by the Black Panthers threatening to unleash guerrilla war in a revolution to bring down the racist, capitalist Amerikan power-structure. Abe advocates peaceful integration, pointing out that the U.S. has always been an assimilationist "melting pot," while Nef, enraged by the assassination of Dr. King, has lost patience with the excruciating slow grind of progress in race relations due to widespread, and often hypocritical white resistance.On return to New York, Nef is hired as a journalist by a small but enterprising black-owned newspaper, the Harlem Herald. After serving as a cub reporter, she is assigned to interview Huey. P. Newton, co-founder and leader of the Black Panther Party headquartered in Oakland, California, with affiliated chapters springing up like wildflowers all over the country. Through intimate encounters with Newton and groundbreaking investigative reporting, Nef navigates the complexities of her personal and professional life, shedding light on the Panthers' community programs to garner mass support for a revolution, as well as their bloody clashes with police brutality in the streets of Oakland's ghetto as well as fending off the illegal machinations of J. Edgar Hoover's FBI.This book chronicles the moral dilemmas faced by intrepid individuals and groups who dare to challenge an unjust status quo. Available on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and other major online book retailers, "When Black Panthers Prowled Amerika " will resonate with readers who appreciate the enduring relevance of meaningful racial equality in contemporary society.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit for more information.

Lyn Goot

The Reading Glass Books

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube