2024 Raise Awards Finalists Announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause,

a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, announced the nonprofit organizations and individual fundraising professionals chosen as finalists in the seventh-annual

Raise Awards . Winners will be recognized at the Raise 2024

conference September 9-10 at the Country Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Raise Awards, established to spotlight remarkable achievements in the nonprofit sector, recognize the exceptional contributions of organizations and fundraising professionals across three dynamic categories: Innovative Nonprofit of the Year, Storyteller of the Year, and Fundraiser of the Year. Winners will not only receive accolades but also a cash donation from OneCause.

"It's a privilege to recognize this group of exceptional organizations and fundraising professionals," said Steve Johns, CEO at OneCause. "This year's finalists reflect the vision, passion, and dedication that drive meaningful change in our communities. They're exemplary leaders, continually pushing boundaries, inspiring others, and bringing their missions to life every day."

The 2024 Raise Awards finalists are:



Innovative Nonprofit of the Year : Recognizing innovation and creativity in fundraising by organizations who are thinking outside the box and implementing new ideas.



Less than $5 million in revenue:





Austin Opera





Effective Leadership Academy





For Their Thoughts Foundation





Joy's House



Madison Reading Project



Greater than $5 million in revenue:





Cleveland State University





Connecticut Children's Foundation





Giving Children Hope





Safe Harbor Center

World Food Program USA

Storyteller of the Year : Recognizing excellence in communicating purpose and vision through branding, narrative, and promotion that informs the mind and moves the heart.



Less than $5 million in revenue:





Isabella Santos Foundation





Junior Players





MEC Disabilities





The Nicholas Center



Oklahomans for Equality



Greater than $5 million in revenue:





Foster Love





National 4-H Council





Somerville Homeless Coalition





Team IMPACT

World Bicycle Relief

Fundraiser of the Year : Recognizing individuals who live out the organization's mission, are dedicated to the donor experience, and always give 100% to the cause.



Rachel

Muha | Brian Muha Foundation



Lisa Buchs| Calvary Women's Services



Danny

Mendoza | Foster Love



Paul

O'Rourke| Intermountain Centers for Human Development Fran Held | Mitzvah Circle

Submissions were reviewed by a committee of peer nonprofit professionals - including former Raise Awards winners

- and industry experts evaluating submissions based on fundraising achievements, campaigns, and events from the last 12 months.

The Raise Awards are free to enter for individual fundraisers and nonprofits of all sizes. Entries for next year's awards will open in spring of 2025.

To register and learn more about Raise, the event fundraising conference, visit onecause/raise .

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $6.5 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit



For more information, visit

