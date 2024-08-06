Harness Is Named To The 2024 Forbes Cloud 100

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Harness ranks among the world's top private cloud companies for the third consecutive year



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform® company, has been named to the Forbes 2024 Cloud 100. The Cloud 100 is Forbes's definitive ranking of the world's top 100 private cloud companies, published in partnership with

Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures .

"We are honored to be recognized on the Forbes Cloud 100 list. Being on this prestigious list for three years in a row underscores our commitment to innovation and is a testament to the trust and support of our customers and partners," said Jyoti Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Harness. "In an industry that's rapidly evolving with advancements in AI and automation, Harness remains committed to empowering software teams to deliver with speed, quality, and efficiency. Our mission is to transform the software delivery lifecycle, enabling enterprises to thrive in today's dynamic digital landscape."

In the rapidly evolving world of software delivery, teams face the challenge of quickly deploying high-quality applications while maintaining security and reliability. Harness addresses this need by providing a comprehensive platform that streamlines software development from continuous integration and delivery to feature flag management and cloud cost optimization. Harness transforms how software is built and delivered, enabling organizations to innovate quickly, collaborate effectively, and retain their competitive edge.

This recognition from Forbes builds on a momentous period of company growth and innovation. Highlights include:



Announced

$150 million in financing from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Hercules Capital in May 2024.

Launched

AIDA TM, a new generative AI assistant integrated directly into all aspects of the Software Delivery Lifecycle.

Significantly expanded its best-in-class software delivery platform with the addition of multiple new product modules-Code Repository , Internal Developer Portal , Infrastructure as Code Management , and Software Supply Chain Assurance- and 2,800+ new features. Acquired

Split in June 2024 in a strategic move to expand its robust feature management and experimentation solution.

"For nine years, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the leading private cloud companies in the world, from AI to work software, infrastructure to security," said Alex Konrad, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. "This year's list is the strongest group of standouts yet, with revenue, valuations and growth that will eventually make for historic IPOs."

For more information, join Harness for {unscripted}, the modern software delivery conference , in September 2024 to hear about the role of AI in Software Delivery, modern software development trends, and our latest platform innovations.

About Harness

Harness is the leading end-to-end platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses AI and machine learning to monitor the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their nights and weekends back. Harness customers accelerate deployments by up to 75%, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 60%, and decrease lead time for changes by up to 90%. Harness is based in San Francisco.

