Sportprosusa Brings Premium Sports Flooring And Hoops To The Court At The Seaport

Ready for action

New York City kids playing a basketball game at The Seaport Court

Until August 9, Pier 17 once again will be transformed into a premier sports destination, featuring a state-of-the-art basketball court and hoop systems.

- Thomas Petersen, President @ SportProsUSANEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SportProsUSA , a full-service sports construction and events company, is excited to announce its continued partnership with The Seaport for "The Court at The Seaport " event. This summer, from August 1 to August 10, Pier 17 once again will be transformed into a premier sports destination, featuring a state-of-the-art basketball court and hoop systems installed by SportProsUSA.“We are proud to team up with SportProsUSA once again for The Court at The Seaport,” said Ellie Chamberland, Senior Vice President of Marketing at the Seaport.“Our collaboration promises a top-tier basketball court along with engaging activities that encourage athletes and sports enthusiasts to embrace fitness and fun in the heart of New York City.”In collaboration with LA non-profit Hoopbus , The Court at The Seaport will host an array of activities, including:.An open tournament with men's and women's divisions.Dunk contests.Open play sessions.Daily youth programs with celebrity coaches.Fun challenges, music, and entertainment throughout the weekThis event promises a memorable experience for sports fans, families, and tourists visiting The Seaport area.“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with The Seaport Court in creating this fantastic outdoor basketball venue." said Thomas Petersen, President of SportProsUSA. "We can't wait to see athletes and visitors of all levels once again enjoy our high-performance court in one of the coolest areas in New York City."SportProsUSA's flooring solutions are known for their durability, safety, and superior performance. Our team has worked hard to ensure the court meets the highest standards, enhancing athletic performance and reducing injury risks.By partnering with The Seaport, SportProsUSA aims to promote sports and active lifestyles, inspiring the next generation of athletes and fostering a community spirit focused on fitness and fun.Join us at The Court at The Seaport and experience the difference our premium sports flooring can make. For more information about the event and schedule, please visit or contact SportProsUSA at .About SportProsUSA: SportProsUSA is a leading full-service sports construction and events company specializing in high-quality sports solutions for all kinds of sports. Our commitment to excellence and innovation ensures that our solutions enhance athletic performance and ensure safety. We strive to support and inspire athletes of all levels by providing the best solutions available.

