Brenda Bass Joins KP Public Affairs Advocacy Team

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KP Public Affairs (KP) is pleased to announce that Brenda Bass has joined the firm's advocacy team. Brenda brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, having served as a senior lobbyist for the California Chamber of Commerce handling water, environmental, agriculture, and issues. She has worked extensively on complex water supply, quality, and groundwater issues, building coalitions on legislative and regulatory proposals, and representing the business community in the California Legislature.“Brenda is a great addition to the KP team and will play a key role as we continue to grow our business in the water and environmental areas,” said Michael Burns, managing partner at KP.“Her track record of policy achievements will undoubtedly enhance the exceptional value that we strive to deliver to clients.”“I am excited to join the team of experienced professionals at KP and look forward to providing legislative advocacy counsel and strategy to KP's impressive roster of clients,” said Brenda.“KP has a great reputation in the capitol community, and I am eager to contribute to obtaining meaningful results for the firm's clients.”Prior to her role as a senior lobbyist for the California Chamber of Commerce, Brenda worked as an attorney representing a wide range of clients in water rights, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), stormwater, and recycled water matters.Learn more about Brenda at .About KP Public AffairsKP Public Affairs' multi-dimensional expertise spans across four service offerings, public affairs, legislative advocacy, regulatory consulting, and public relations, to assist our clients in navigating the complexities of California government. In 2022, KP Public Affairs became part of the Public Policy Holding Company, which is comprised of Crossroads Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, Seven Letter, O'Neill and Associates, Alpine Group Partners, MultiState Associates, Concordant Advisory, and Lucas Public Affairs.More information on KP's professional staff, services, and expertise can be found at .

