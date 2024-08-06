North America To Show A Considerable Growth In The Water Flosser Market During The Assessment Period
The rising awareness about oral health is expected to increase the adoption of water flossers among customers and drive the regional dental floss market growth during the assessment time frame. The American dentist Association suggests the use of an interdental cleaner such as floss and water flosser for better care of teeth and gums. Key manufacturers in the global water flosser market are introducing awareness campaigns on social media and television pertaining to healthy oral habits and the use of oral care products, such as water flossers, further propelling the sale of water flossers.
As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, around 90% of grown-ups in the U.S. had cavity problems, of which 1 out of 4 people have had untreated cavities. Despite the fact that cavities can be mitigated, the North American region faces it as the most widespread oral condition. Furthermore, more than half of the grow up population in the age group of 30 years to 40 years suffers from sum aliments. In the U.S alone, around USD 110 billion are spent annually on oral medicinal services. An increasing number of dental issues and growing awareness with respect to oral health are likely to add to the regional growth of the water flosser market.
COVID -19 Impact Analysis
The impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak is visible in all sectors worldwide, and it has led to widespread disruption in the supply chain. The sealing of borders and limited transportation is changing the very meaning of globalization. The coronavirus pandemic has created a blip in the financial market and increased protectionism. This has hampered the growth of many consumer appliances (water flossers) manufacturing industries that depend heavily on raw materials supplied from China. With the disruption of the supply chain and governments' apprehensiveness to buy from China, the prices of water flossers are likely to rise, further hampering the market growth. Furthermore, shifting priority and government budget towards fighting the pandemic, hampers the market growth.
