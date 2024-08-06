European Union’s R&D in 2023 reaches USD135M

(MENAFN) The European Union's total government budget allocations for research and development (R&D) in 2023 reached USD135 million, reflecting a 5.3 percent increase from the previous year's USD128 million, according to Eurostat's report released on Tuesday. This amount corresponds to 0.73 percent of the EU's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023. The per capita government budget for R&D at the EU level was USD300, marking a significant rise of 53.3 percent compared to USD197 per person in 2013.



Among the EU member states, Luxembourg led with the highest per capita R&D allocations, amounting to USD706 per person. Denmark and Germany followed, with USD602 and USD577 per person, respectively. These figures illustrate the significant investment these countries are making in R&D, positioning them as leaders in innovation and technological development within the EU.



Conversely, some EU countries allocated much lower budgets for R&D per capita. Romania had the lowest with just USD23 per person, followed by Bulgaria at USD36 and Hungary at USD52 per person. These lower allocations indicate a disparity in R&D funding across the EU, which could impact the overall innovation capabilities of these nations.



In terms of growth, Latvia's R&D budget per capita saw a remarkable increase of 291 percent, rising from USD17.45 in 2013 to USD69 in 2023. Poland's allocation grew by 147 percent, climbing from USD41 to USD102 per capita, and Bulgaria's budget increased by 133 percent, from USD15 to USD36. Hungary, however, experienced a decrease of 28 percent in its R&D budget per capita, dropping from USD73 in 2013 to USD52 in 2023, making it the only country in the EU to see a reduction over this period.



The EU-wide state budget allocation for R&D in 2023, amounting to USD135 million, was not only 5.3 percent higher than in 2022 but also represented a substantial 54.8 percent increase from the USD87.1 million allocated in 2013. The largest share of the 2023 government budget allocations for research and development (GBARD), 35.5 percent, was financed through public block grants. An additional 17.3 percent of GBARD was dedicated to the general advancement of knowledge from sources other than public general university funds. Other significant allocations included industrial production and technology at 11.0 percent, health at 6.9 percent, and the exploration and exploitation of space at 6.0 percent.

