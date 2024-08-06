2024 HONOR OF KINGS CHAMPIONSHIP SET FOR OCTOBER IN INDONESIA

(MENAFN- Edelman) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 5, 2024 – Honor of Kings officially wrapped up the first-ever Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason, 2024 Riyadh at the Esports World Cup with KPL Dream Team being crowned the first ever champions of the event. KPL Dream Team and LGD Gaming both took home part of the $3M USD prize pool with the rest of the 10 teams in the tournament and claimed a spot respectively at the upcoming 2024 Honor of Kings Championship in Indonesia.









The Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason, 2024 Riyadh at the Esports World Cup was the first year of a three year partnership with the Esports World Cup that will see Honor of Kings featured at the event. KPL Dream Team secured a decisive 3-0 victory against LGD Gaming in the best-of-five series last night, concluding their dominant run from the Group Stage to the Grand Final. KPL Dream Team's triumph was marked by stellar performances, especially from KPL.YINUO, who earned the FMVP title. The newly introduced hero, Augran, played a significant role in all three matches, highlighting its potential in the competitive scene.







“The Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason at the Esports World Cup was a masterclass in Honor of Kings esports competition with the best teams from around the globe showcasing their talent at the biggest esports festival ever,” said James Yang, Senior Director of Level Infinite Global Esports Center. “The Esports World Cup has been unlike anything we’ve ever seen from an esports event and we can’t wait to bring more Honor of Kings tournaments globally and great memories.”



With the Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason, 2024 Riyadh now in the past, all attention will shift to the 2024 Honor of Kings Championship in October. The pinnacle of the Honor of Kings Global Invitational Series, the championship event will feature 16 best teams globally, which will be qualified from Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Türkiye, Brazil, Middle East and North Africa, America, Europe, Pacific and more, and will compete for a $1M USD prize pool.







2024 Honor of Kings Championship will be the final event of the Honor of Kings Global Invitational Series 2024 circuit. The series, announced in February 2024 alongside Honor of Kings’ $15M USD commitment to the growth of the Honor of Kings international esports ecosystem, has seen multiple major events throughout the year, including the S1 event in Turkey, S2 event in Malaysia, the Midseason in Riyadh and the upcoming Championship in Indonesia. Along with these events, Honor of Kings has also launched the Open Series, a path to pro circuit for Honor of Kings esports, and other support throughout the year.





