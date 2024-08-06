Oracle inaugurates its second cloud region in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN) Oracle has inaugurated its second cloud region in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in Riyadh's ambitious digital transformation agenda. This strategic move, part of Oracle's USD1.5 billion investment commitment in the region, aims to bolster the kingdom's economy by harnessing the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technologies.



According to Texas-based Oracle, the newly opened cloud region complements its existing facility in Jeddah and is part of a broader plan that includes upcoming regions in Riyadh and Neom, the futuristic $500 billion megacity situated along the Red Sea. Oracle's planned expansion underscores its commitment to supporting both public and private sector entities in Saudi Arabia as they transition to cloud-based solutions.



Haytham Alohali, Vice Minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, highlighted the strategic importance of Oracle's investment in advancing Saudi Arabia's digital economy. The cloud region not only aims to foster innovation but also ensures compliance with data sovereignty regulations, thereby enhancing data security and reliability within the kingdom.



Mr. Alohali emphasized that Oracle's initiative will play a pivotal role in enabling local and international companies to innovate and adopt cutting-edge technologies such as AI and cloud computing across various sectors. This, in turn, is expected to elevate Saudi Arabia's competitive position on both regional and global stages.



The expansion of Oracle's cloud infrastructure signifies Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to leveraging modern technologies and fostering an environment conducive to digital innovation. By enhancing access to advanced cloud services, the kingdom aims to accelerate its economic diversification efforts and strengthen its position as a hub for technological innovation in the Middle East.

