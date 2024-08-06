Rolling Suds Appoints Franchise Expert Madeleine Zook As Senior Vice President Of Marketing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Residential + Commercial Power Washing Franchise Strengthens Leadership Team with Renowned Professional

Rolling Suds , a leader in residential and commercial power washing for 30-plus years, announces the appointment of Madeleine Zook as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Zook's leadership will be instrumental in driving the company's strategic marketing initiatives, enhancing brand visibility, and expanding reach.

Zook brings extensive expertise in the franchise industry as a multi-unit, multi-brand franchisee, franchisor, and supplier. In her most recent role, she served as the Interim Chief Marketing Officer at Premium Service Brands, overseeing a portfolio of nine brands and more than 1,300 territories.

"I'm excited to join the Rolling Suds team and continue my journey within the franchise industry," said Zook. "With Rolling Suds' strong foundation and commitment to excellence, I see immense potential for implementing innovative marketing strategies. Together with the talented team at Rolling Suds, I am confident we will achieve remarkable success and set new standards in the industry."

Not only does Zook bring years of experience in the industry, but she was recently recognized as one of USA Today's Top 10 CMOs to Watch in 2024 . Her insights have also been featured in top publications such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, Fortune, and Inc. Additionally, her leadership in community engagement and knowledge-sharing is exemplified by her role in The Art of Franchise Marketing podcast series, which consistently ranks among the top podcasts globally.

"We are thrilled to welcome Madeleine to the Rolling Suds family and look forward to achieving new milestones together," said Aaron Harper, Rolling Suds CEO and Owner. "Her proven track record and dynamic mindset align perfectly with our vision for the future. As we continue to lead the industry in power washing services, her expertise will be crucial in driving growth and reinforcing our brand's overall presence."

Beyond her professional achievements, Zook is the founder of FranCareers , a recruiting firm for franchise executives, and FranCourse , a specialized learning hub for franchise professionals. She is also the main force behind Together She Can , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit centered around providing hygiene care to homeless communities.

Rolling Suds is a proven business backed by more than 30-years of industry experience and knowledge. One of its key differentiators is the quality and process of the service itself, and ability to complete jobs two to three times more quickly. Rolling Suds has a proprietary cleaning process which utilizes high-quality materials and a specific dilution of soaps within their wash method. With state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained professionals, Rolling Suds is a sustainable business with the ability to invest back into itself.

The Rolling Suds brand and franchise is built on three core elements – relationships, reputation and reliability – and each are applicable to both consumers and franchisees. Having unparalleled experience in such an unregulated industry, Rolling Suds franchisees will be able to differentiate themselves from competitors through a recession-resistant business model. The business support that franchisees receive is immense, including a nine-week interactive power launch training program, one week in person training, six months of lead generation, digital and marketing needs handled, technician training, among many other essential business aspects are provided. It's truly a complete business in a box.

ABOUT ROLLING SUDS:

Rolling Suds is the premier franchise in power washing, bringing unparalleled standards to an unregulated industry. The company, founded more than 30 years ago, has helped more than 200,000 residential and commercial customers while building a great reputation by hiring the best people, using the best equipment, and providing the best experience in the industry. Anchored by years of unmatched results, Rolling Suds aims to make power washing one less thing to worry about for customers across the U.S. by expanding into new markets

